DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation

SIALKOT, Mar 21 (APP):Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Friday said that the dear homeland was currently going through the most critical period in history and was facing several challenges.

To combat them,the nation will have to demonstrate interfaith harmony,brotherhood and unity and keep a close eye on the brutal enemy of peace so that no miscreant can spoil the pleasant atmosphere of our peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the District Peace Committee Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, DSP Legal Shoaib Mukhtar, Incharge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Tayyab Aqeel, Pir Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Imran Shirazi, Hafiz Babar Iqbal, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Hafiz Muhammad Arif, Perveiz Akhtar, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Qari Muhammad Kabir Chishti, Hafiz Faisal Afzal, Allama Musaddiq Qasmi, Shakeel Ahmed Attari, Qari Faiz Ali Qadri, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Qadri, Qari Omar Waqas, Maulvi Muhammad Rashid Khatana, Hafiz Muhammad Asif Sheikh, Hafiz Niaz Ahmed Al-Azhari, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Muhammad Salman Azam, Hafiz Rana Khaliq Pasruri and others were present.

DC said that scholars and religious leaders should encourage the public towards patience and tolerance so that the society becomes a cradle of peace.

At the end of the meeting,prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country and nation.