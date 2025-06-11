DC for making anti-dengue activities more effective

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed all departments concerned to make anti-dengue activities more effective, especially in identifying hotspots, sanitation, field surveillance and awareness campaigns.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue here on Wednesday, in which officers from the health, WASA, environment, education and other relevant departments participated.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in anti-dengue surveillance.

He directed the municipalities department and WASA to improve the drainage system and take immediate action wherever water accumulates. He directed the officers to make dengue eradication their top priority and ensure practical steps at the ground level so that the public can be protected from this deadly disease.

On the occasion, the challenges faced during the anti-dengue campaign and their possible solutions were also discussed in detail.