DC extends Section-144 till June 4; Imposes ban on pillion riding

RAWALPINDI, May 30 (APP): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, in view of the law and order situation has extended Section-144 in the district till June 4 besides imposing a ban on pillion riding.

Earlier, Section-144 was imposed in Rawalpindi district from May 15 to May 28.

Under an order issued by the DC Office, all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, ‘jalsas, dharnas’, protests and other activities have been banned.

The order further stated that carrying weapons, spikes, laden batons, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence is also not allowed.

Attempting to remove any restriction imposed by a police officer to regulate the assembly of persons or movement of traffic will not be tolerated, the order stated, adding the use of loudspeakers without permission of lawful authority (except for azaan) will also not be permitted.

There is also a ban on pillion riding within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district and this order shall not apply to armed forces and police personnel in uniform and on duty, it stated.

The exemption is allowed for females and children under the age of 12 years and press personnel in possession of valid photo identity besides CNIC, it added.