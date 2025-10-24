DC, DPO review MDCAT exam arrangements

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 24 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and District Police Officer Suhaib Ashraf on Friday visited the University of Sargodha, where the MDCAT exam centre has been set up for the exam on October 26.

The officials reviewed the security and other arrangements in detail, says a press release issued here.

They inspected the exam halls, entry points, CCTV surveillance, and parking and traffic plans.

During the visit, the officials were briefed on the arrangements made to ensure a transparent and peaceful exam process.

The DC and DPO directed that strict security measures be taken to maintain law and order during the exam.

The officials emphasized that all possible facilities be provided to students, and no unauthorized person be allowed inside the exam center.

The DPO assured that police, lady police, and traffic wardens will be deployed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for students.

The DC emphasized that all arrangements will be made to ensure the exam is conducted in a transparent and peaceful environment.