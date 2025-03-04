DC Dera for ensuring availability of edibles at fixed price

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 04 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman on Tuesday said the district administration was making all out efforts to ensure availability of edible at fixed prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

She expressed these views while inspecting the Price Monitoring Disks set up at various locations in the city. She said

that the establishment of Price Monitoring Disks was aimed to ensure the implementation of officially set prices for food items.

During her visit, she also visited several markets to check the prices and quality of food items.

She warned shopkeepers that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated. Furthermore, she asked the citizens to lodge their complaints at these desks as representatives from the district administration, the Food Department, and other relevant authorities are present there. She assured that immediate action would be taken on such complaints.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that providing relief to the public is a top priority for the district administration, and various measures are being taken in this regard.

During her visit, she personally reviewed complaints and inquired about their resolution to ensure the effective functioning of the monitoring system and alleviate the public’s concerns regarding price lists.