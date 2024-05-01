DC chairs review meeting on Polio campaign progress

KOHAT, May 01 (APP):Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a comprehensive review meeting was convened to evaluate the performance of the second day of the polio campaign on Wednesday.

Attended by representatives from the district administration, Kohat police, and health department, the meeting focused on assessing the campaign’s achievements and strategizing for its continued success.

The DC meticulously scrutinized the set objectives for the polio campaign and issued clear directives to ensure its effectiveness in the coming days.

Emphasizing the importance of community involvement, he urged the people of Kohat district to avail themselves of the polio vaccine, safeguarding their children from potential lifelong disabilities.

Furthermore, he appealed for cooperation with polio teams to facilitate the eradication of the polio virus from the region.

The meeting concluded with a resolute commitment from all stakeholders to intensify efforts and mobilize resources towards achieving the shared goal of a polio-free Kohat district.