DC chairs meeting to review preparations of 7day polio camp

HYDERABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani presided a meeting at Darbar Hall, to review preparations for the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign scheduled to begin on December 15 in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized that complete coordination, effective monitoring and ensuring 100% coverage by field teams are top priorities for the eradication of polio. He said that the polio campaign is a national responsibility and warned that any negligence or laxity would not be tolerated.

DC directed Health Department officials to focus on covering refusal cases during the campaign and to finalize an improved micro plan. District monitoring teams were instructed to supervise field activities regularly and submit daily progress reports.

He also asked the Health Department to ensure the availability of vaccines, proper maintenance of the cold chain system, transport arrangements, security measures and full attendance of field staff to guarantee that no child is missed.

Deputy Commissioner directed police to ensure deployment of personnel at transit points. He stressed the importance of public awareness, calling on the Local Government, Information Department and other relevant institutions to actively engage in informing parents about the essential role of polio drops in safeguarding children’s health.

He urged all departments to work collectively as one team for successful execution of the National Anti-Polio Campaign.

During briefing, District Health Officer Dr. Mudassir Hussain and Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar informed meeting that campaign will run from 15 to 21 December 2025 across the district, during which 426,525 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops.

They said that for the purpose a total of 1,314 teams have been formed and training sessions, micro plan development and related arrangements are underway.

The meeting was attended by officers from the Health Department, Education, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, PPHI, and other relevant departments.