DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi emphasized that polio is a contagious disease and efforts for its eradication is a national obligation.

He stressed the need to apply effective strategies to address denial cases and deemed any obstruction to polio vaccination as a criminal act.

He expressed these views while chairing the district eradication committee meeting at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz building, Hyderabad, which reviewed the past polio eradication campaign and discussed the forthcoming campaign scheduled from January 8 to January 14, 2024.

The deputy commissioner said that there is a need to pay full attention and monitor the less efficient areas and more training should be given to the teams of these areas so that the anti-polio campaign could achieve hundred per cent results.

He directed the police department to designate a focal person for the polio eradication campaign and he also insisted for the inclusion of UC secretaries in this national duty to achieve better outcomes.

Additionally, he directed the containment board areas, including slum populations, to enhance their participation in the polio eradication efforts.

The meeting was informed that during the upcoming campaign, 383,610 children in the district would receive polio drops, for which a total of 1565 mobile teams, 60 transit teams, 152 fixed teams will perform their duties.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi gave certificates of appreciation to the lady health workers who performed well during the anti-polio campaign. Additional deputy commissioner Hyderabad, DHO and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.