DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day celebration

HYDERABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Like the rest of the country, Shaheed Benazirabad district will also celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and the “Ma’raka-e-Haq” (Battle of Truth) with national enthusiasm and fervor. District administration in this regard held a preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Samad Nizamani at the Darbar Hall.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the district administration, as a tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, will observe the Independence Day and “Ma’raka-e-Haq” with full patriotic spirit. He announced that various programs, including sports competitions and cultural events, will be organized from August 1 to August 14.

DC said that the main ceremony of Independence Day will be held at DC Office on August 14. On this occasion, sweets and fruits will also be distributed at the Thalassemia Center, jails, and hospitals.

DC instructed all departmental heads to organize related events in their respective offices. Municipal and town administrations were directed to hold special programs and ensure proper cleanliness across cities.

The Sports Officer was instructed to arrange grand sports competitions during the two-week celebration period. The Education Department was also directed to organize special events in all educational institutions to create awareness among students about the national heroes who sacrificed for the country. The meeting also decided that a plantation campaign would be launched in connection with Independence Day.

Participants of the meeting included Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Social Welfare Murtaza Gohar Salehani, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, and representatives from Police, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Traffic Police, Forest Department, Population Welfare, Jail, Anti-Corruption, Scouts, as well as Assistant Commissioners and municipal/town officers from all tehsils.