DC chairs meeting on mining regulation in Abbottabad

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 10 (APP):To review ongoing mining activities in the district Abbottabad, an important meeting regarding mining affairs was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram.

The meeting examined the status of mining leases, legal and illegal mining operations, environmental impacts, and issues faced by local residents. The DC issued clear directives, stating that illegal mining would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that strict legal action would be taken without discrimination against those involved.

Relevant departments were directed to ensure effective implementation of mining laws, guarantee environmental protection, and ensure the timely resolution of public complaints.

The DC emphasized that mining activities must be carried out in a regulated and transparent manner to protect public interest, preserve the environment, and ensure full compliance with government laws.

The meeting was attended by the Additional DC, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, Assistant Director Labour, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Agency, Assistant Director Surveillance, Assistant Director Monitoring (Mines and Minerals), DSP Police, and other concerned officers.