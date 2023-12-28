DC chairs meeting on general election arrangements

KOHAT, Dec 28 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding holding of General Elections 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner in his jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat, Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Education Officer, Election Commissioner, Secretary RTA, TMAs, returning officers, assistant returning officers, monitoring officers and officers from concerned departments.

Various issues related to the security in the general election, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other arrangements were also discussed in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner said it was our prime duty to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. He said no compromise should be made on the security of the voters and candidates adding that all available resources would be utilized in this regard.