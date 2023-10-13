DC chairs meeting on dengue prevention

KOHAT, Oct 13 (APP)::A meeting regarding prevention from dengue virus was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday in which the officers of all the departments concerned participated.

At the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the measures taken to eliminate and prevent dengue virus spread.

The deputy Commissioner was also informed about the available medicines, equipment and machinery used to eliminate the virus.

He issued instructions to the officers concerned to display banners regarding the prevention and preemptive measures against dengue in mosques, union councils and offices.

The deputy commissioner said awareness regarding cleaning the water tanks to students in the morning assembly in schools should be provided to avert the spread of the virus.

The DC asked that assistant commissioners to conduct awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their areas.

He also issued instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure necessary measures regarding the eliminating dengue virus and appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with the staff of the health department so that fight against dengue could be won