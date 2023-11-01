DC chairs meeting for return of illegal foreign citizens

SUKKUR, Nov 01 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the committee established for the return of illegal foreign citizens in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC said that on the directives of federal and Sindh governments, data collection of illegal foreign residents shall be expedited by the department concerned for the return of illegal residents to their countries so that the instructions issued by high authorities could be implemented in time.

DC Mahesar said that after the identification of illegal residents, their identification cards shall also be cancelled and the expired card shall not be renewed.

He instructed committee members that the list of illegal foreign residents in the district shall be complied with after verification and after approval from provincial authorities, they could be reprinted to their respective countries.