DC chairs emergency meeting to tackle rising dengue cases

HYDERABAD, Oct 23 (APP): On the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon chaired an urgent meeting to review measures for the prevention of dengue.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the health department, municipal administration, public health and other concerned agencies.

Briefing the -participants about the Chief Secretary’s instructions, the DC directed that a Union Council (UC) level fumigation plan in the district be prepared and implemented without delay.

He directed all assistant commissioners, municipal officers and health teams to maintain close coordination and ensure daily anti-dengue operations across the district. He emphasized that UC-wise fumigation plans must be shared with the DC Office to ensure coordinated spraying in every area.

The DC further directed town municipal committees (TMCs) to clean ponds and water reservoirs in various parts of the city to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. He also instructed all officers to visit the field daily and submit situation reports regularly.

He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated. He warned that strict action will be taken against any responsible officials found guilty of dereliction of duty.