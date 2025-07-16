DC chairs District Voter’s Committee meeting

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Jul 16 (APP):Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui presided over a meeting of the District Voter Education Committee Wednesday at the District Election Commissioner’s Office, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting, the Regional Election Commissioner said that obstacles in the process of voter registration are being systematically removed. He said that with the computerization of NADRA’s system, it is no longer possible to register a vote in multiple constituencies using a single CNIC.

He said that now, a vote can only be registered in one constituency per CNIC. REC said that voter lists now include voters’ photographs also for increased transparency. He emphasized the important role civil society organizations must play in raising awareness regarding CNIC issuance and voter registration.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano briefed the participants on voter registration awareness seminars being organized by this office.

NADRA Zonal In-charge Rafiq Ahmed Bular informed the meeting that in selected areas, NADRA offices are operating until 10:00 PM to facilitate citizens in acquiring their CNICs.

The meeting was also attended by Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Assistant Director Social Welfare Muhammad Asif Khattak, Javed Ahmed Mallah, Ubaidullah Machhi, and other committee members, who shared their suggestions regarding voter registration and the CNIC process.