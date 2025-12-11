DC chaired DDC meeting

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Dec 11 (APP):The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsood to review and approve development initiatives across the district.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, officials from the Irrigation Department, Communication and Works (C&W) Department, Local Government, and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the committee approved a total of 26 development schemes including 3 schemes of the C&W (Highways) Department, 2 schemes of the Irrigation Department,5 schemes of the Social Welfare Department,

6 schemes of the Education Department,

the Public Health Engineering Department’s 2 schemes ,2 schemes of the Local Government Department,

3 schemes of the Soil Conservation Department, 1 scheme of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST),

1 scheme of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat and 1 scheme of PESCO.

The deputy commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the approved schemes in accordance with quality standards.

He emphasized the importance of improving service delivery and instructed officers to perform their duties diligently so that maximum facilities could be provided to the public.

