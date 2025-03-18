DC Bhakkar conducts visit to DHQ Hospital

- Advertisement -

BHAKKAR, Mar 18 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Bhakkar, inspects various wards and emphasized on the importance of quality healthcare.

According to DC office, accompanied by CEO Health Dr. Mazhar Abbas Baloch and MS Ehsanullah Khan, Ashraf stressed that the hospital must ensure the availability of top-notch medical facilities, including provision of medicines to patients.

Ashraf instructed hospital staff to perform their duties diligently, wear regular uniforms and maintain a clean environment.

He also ordered the hospital administration to expedite revamping work, ensuring that patients’ relatives and friends do not face inconvenience.

Ashraf emphasized that strict monitoring and check and balance systems will be implemented at all health centers to ensure the public benefits from government relief in district hospitals.

This surprise visit underscores the Deputy Commissioner’s commitment to improving healthcare services in Bhakkar.