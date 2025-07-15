DC Bannu inagurates monson plantation

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 15 (APP):The Deputy Commissioner of Bannu inaugurated the.monsoon plantation of over 600 fruit-bearing saplings at Akram Khan Durrani School and College Bannu.

The Deputy Commissioner attended the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Divisional Forest Officer Shah Fahad, the Principal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Fareed Ullah, Nawab Khan, members of the district administration, and other relevant officials, says a press release.

Speaking at the tree plantation ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that considering the fertile soil of the Bannu district, there are ample opportunities for plantation here. However, keeping in mind the need for proper watering and

care, saplings should be planted in a manner that prevents the wastage of valuable fruit-bearing plants.

He appealed to the youth to actively participate in this noble cause of plantation and mentioned that this year, the government is planting lemon, pomegranate, guava, loquat, fig, orange, and jamun saplings as part of the

plantation drive.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that citizens should take an active part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign in Bannu and contribute to making the district more fertile. On this occasion, college students participated enthusiastically by planting a total of 609 fruit-bearing saplings.

Divisional Forest Officer Shah Fahad stated that along with planting trees, ensuring their growth and nurturing is also a vital responsibility, and all relevant departments must play a key role in this regard.