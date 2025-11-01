DC Abbottabad orders action to resolve water accumulation issue in Boi Deedal area

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 01 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Salim Akram has directed officials to take immediate measures to address the issue of rainwater accumulation in the Boi Deedal area, caused by the impact of the Patrand Hydropower Project (Azad Kashmir) during the monsoon season.

On the DC’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner Galiyat Shameem Ullah, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner UOT Anmol Anwar and the Sub-Engineer of the Irrigation Department, visited the affected sites to assess the situation.

During the inspection, it was observed that monsoon water flowing from the Deedal side collides with the opposite current coming from Azad Kashmir, resulting in water collecting in the lower reservoir and damaging nearby houses. The team also found that erosion from upper slopes causes rocks and sand to block natural water channels, diverting rainwater toward residential areas.

After consultation with local residents, it was decided that a meeting would be held on November 4, 2025, at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Abbottabad, where affected residents and representatives of the Patrand Hydropower Project will be invited to discuss possible solutions and compensation measures.

This initiative is part of the provincial government’s public agenda and good governance roadmap, aiming to ensure timely redressal of citizens’ concerns under the supervision of the district administration.