DC Abbottabad directs strict compliance in anti-polio team training to ensure campaign success

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram on Tuesday reviewed and addressed challenges faced during team training for the ongoing anti-polio campaign and devised practical solutions for ensuring its smooth implementation during a meeting at his office.

During the meeting, issues including incomplete adherence to the stall methodology, non-participation of DPMTs and other staff in training sessions, delayed MP submissions from several union councils, including Lora, Goriney, Phulla, Baren Gali, Dalola, Kakol, Tajwal, and Majohan, and the replacement of EPI technicians with new human resources were discussed in detail.

The absence of UCMOs from Tajwal and Lora and the need to resolve capacity-related challenges also came under review.

DC Sarmad Salim Akram ensured full compliance at every stage of team training and instructed the Education and Local Government departments to extend complete support to the health teams. He further ordered the deployment of alternate staff where EPI technicians are unavailable and warned that negligence, absenteeism, or delays would lead to disciplinary action.

Emphasizing that the anti-polio campaign is a national mission, the Deputy Commissioner stated that any form of negligence or lack of cooperation would be considered interference in official duties and dealt with strictly according to the law.

The meeting was attended by Additional DC (General), DHO Abbottabad, Deputy DHO, Health Coordinator, WHO Area Coordinator, DSO and other concerned officers. The district administration reaffirmed its full commitment to eradicating polio and safeguarding the health of children across Abbottabad.