DBA election: 10 candidates elected unopposed

FAISALABAD, Jan 02 (APP):At least 10 candidates contesting for District Bar Association (DBA) annual election-2024 were elected unopposed.

According to DBA election board, the candidates – Malik Altaf Hussain Khokhar Advocate, Rana Muhammad Tayyab Khan Advocate, Malik Muhammad Tayyab Iqbal Advocate, Muhammad Amir Munawar Advocate, Rana Muhammad Rauf Advocate, Tariq Mahmood Baloch Advocate, Muhammad Athar Chaudhry Advocate, Muhammad Farooq Chohan Advocate, Usama Abbas Syed Advocate, Miss Sofia Nawaz Advocate – were elected unopposed.

It may be noted that a total of 27 candidates are in the field now out of which 6 would be elected for President, Vice-President, Secretary, Finance Secretary, Library Secretary and Joint Secretary seats on January 13.