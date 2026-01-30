Data Darbar tragedy: Case registered against project manager, other officials

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):A case has been registered against the project manager, safety incharge and site incharge in Bhati Chowk in the tragedy incident of a mother and daughter falling into a manhole and dying.

According to police sources, the case was registered at Bhati Gate police station on the complaint of the deceased woman’s father, the case was registered against project manager Asghar Sindhu, safety incharge Daniyal, site incharge Ahmed Nawaz.

According to the FIR, the woman’s father Sajid Hussain said that his son was told on his phone that his sister Sadia and her daughter had fallen into the manhole. My son-in-law Ghulam Murtaza also said that Sadia’s dead body had been found.

It may be recalled that the tragic incident of a mother and daughter falling into a sewage manhole took place last night in front of Data Darbar near Bhati Gate, where development work was underway and the sewage manhole was open.

The victim was getting down from a rickshaw along with her young daughter when suddenly her feet slipped and both of them fell into the open manhole. According to the family, the manhole was about 20 to 25 feet deep and there was no cover on it.

The named suspects involved in this incident have been arrested by the police