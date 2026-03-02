Data Darbar is a symbol of spiritual enlightenment, Sufi heritage of Punjab: Nabeel Javed

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Describing the Darbar of Data Ganj Bakhsh as a centre of spiritual enlightenment and an eternal symbol of the Sufi heritage of Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government to protect the sanctity of the Darbar and provide modern facilities to the pilgrims.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the ongoing development works at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Secretary/Chief Administrator Auqaf Punjab Dr. Ehsan Bhatta gave a detailed briefing in the meeting regarding the improvement of infrastructure, beautification measures and public facilities and informed that the calligraphy designs on the Darbar containing Quranic verses, blessed Hadiths and selected poems are also being finalized after a detailed review so that they retain their spiritual sanctity along with their artistic beauty.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Ehsan Bhatta said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was not only a great Sufi saint but also a distinguished scholar and writer whose teachings teach love, tolerance and unity.

He further said that all development works are being completed keeping in mind the historical, religious and architectural importance of the Darbar so that this spiritual heritage can be preserved for future generations.