Dara Adam Khail Police arrested drug smuggler

KOHAT, Feb 16 (APP)::Dara Adam Khel Police on Friday arrested a drug smuggler carrying hashish, a Police Official ASI Wali said here.

According to detail, the Police mobile team was on routine patrolling, checking a motorcycle rider and during search near a blockade in Sheni Kalay, Dara Adam Khail area it recovered 3 kg of high-quality hashish tied to his stomach.

The drug smuggler was identified as Mohammad Niaz, a resident of Khyber.

A case has been registered against the detained drug smuggler in Dara Adam khail Police Station.