Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices

RAWALPINDI, Apr 05 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has gifted the nation a reduction in electricity prices through his vibrant economic policies.

He stressed that ensuring citizens’ access to basic amenities remains the government’s top priority.

Danyal expressed these views during a meeting at the Rawalpindi Commissioner’s Office, which reviewed development projects and public issues. He welcomed the government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a significant step to reduce inflation and boost industrial activity.

“Domestic consumers will see a reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit, while industries will benefit from a Rs. 7.59 per unit decreases”, he said and termed the move as a “national Eid gift”.

He highlighted that the PML-N government aims not only to provide infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and electricity but also to ensure a high quality of life for all citizens. He also highlighted mainstream ongoing initiatives, including youth skill development programs, issuance of small business loans, and provision of modern healthcare facilities.

Danyal assured that all government policies prioritize public welfare, with a special focus on essential services.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior officials were also present in the meeting, held at the commissioner’s office.