Daniyal commends RWMC’s ‘excellent’ cleanliness arrangements

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 08 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry has said that the excellent cleanliness arrangements made by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Eidul Azha in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme are commendable.

Barrister Daniyal, in a video message on Sunday, said that along with sacrificing animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha, it was the duty of every citizen to ensure cleanliness.

He appealed to the people to keep the sacrificial animals’ waste at the designated places and ensure the use of waste bags so that the city could be kept clean.

He said that “as per the Holy Prophet’s saying, cleanliness is half of faith and it is the hallmark of a civilized society to keep the environment clean and pleasant.”

He further said cleaning “our homes, streets, neighbourhoods and the entire city is our national and civic duty so that we can all work together to create a healthy environment.”

He urged the citizens to immediately contact the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s helpline 1139 or through social media platforms if they had any complaint regarding cleanliness so that an urgent action could be taken.

He stressed that public cooperation was the guarantee of the success of the cleanliness drive.

“A clean and healthy Punjab is our collective responsibility and we should participate fully in this campaign for a better future for our generations,” he concluded.