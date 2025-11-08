Dance, workshops, film screenings and theatrical performances at 9th Day of World Culture Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 08 (APP): The ninth day of the World Culture Festival 2025 was filled with vibrant activities, including dance workshops, film screenings, and theatrical performances. The highlight of the day was the screening of the Pakistani feature film “Love Guru”, which added charm and excitement to the ongoing festival.

The day began with an energetic dance workshop by the Colombian dance group Cayena Colfolk, where the performers introduced participants to traditional Colombian dance styles. People of all ages—children, youth, and elders enthusiastically took part in the training session.

Later, the screening of the Pakistani romantic comedy film “Love Guru”, directed by Nadeem Baig and produced by Irfan Malik, drew a large audience.

In the evening, American artist and director Gillan Rhodes presented a mysterious and thought-provoking theatre play titled “Searching for Pierrot”. The play portrayed the imaginative world of Bohemian Paris, where pantomimes rule and the hidden sorrows behind apparent joy are revealed.