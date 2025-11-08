Sunday, November 9, 2025
HomeDomesticDance, workshops, film screenings and theatrical performances at 9th Day of World...
Domestic

Dance, workshops, film screenings and theatrical performances at 9th Day of World Culture Festival 2025

13
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Nov 08 (APP): The ninth day of the World Culture Festival 2025 was filled with vibrant activities, including dance workshops, film screenings, and theatrical performances. The highlight of the day was the screening of the Pakistani feature film “Love Guru”, which added charm and excitement to the ongoing festival.
The day began with an energetic dance workshop by the Colombian dance group Cayena Colfolk, where the performers introduced participants to traditional Colombian dance styles. People of all ages—children, youth, and elders enthusiastically took part in the training session.
Later, the screening of the Pakistani romantic comedy film “Love Guru”, directed by   Nadeem Baig and produced by   Irfan Malik, drew a large audience.
In the evening, American artist and director   Gillan Rhodes presented a mysterious and thought-provoking theatre play titled “Searching for Pierrot”. The play portrayed the imaginative world of   Bohemian Paris, where pantomimes rule and the hidden sorrows behind apparent joy are revealed.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan