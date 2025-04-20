Damaging Pakistan won’t help Palestinian cause: Azma

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly condemned violent protests held under the guise of showing solidarity with Gaza, saying such actions do more harm than good.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, she remarked, “Damaging Pakistan will not help the Palestinian cause.” She highlighted that around 25,000 Pakistanis earn their livelihoods through food franchises, many of which have come under attack. “Those injured or killed in these incidents were Pakistanis — so whose cause are we really advancing?” she questioned.

She accused extremist elements of trying to disrupt Punjab’s development and suggested that foreign forces might be fueling the unrest. She warned that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands, adding, “Islam stands for peace, not for chaos.”

So far, authorities have arrested 149 suspects and registered 14 FIRs [first information reports] in connection with the violence. The information minister concluded by welcoming peaceful protests and urged the public to remain within the bounds of the law.