Dacoit killed in police encounter

DG KHAN, Oct 18 (APP): A dacoit was shot dead allegedly by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with Gaddai police on Sakhi Sarwar Road late Friday night.

According to police, five unidentified armed men were looting goods from trucks when a police patrol reached the spot. The suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, prompting a swift retaliatory action.

During the crossfire, one of the dacoits, identified as Usman, son of Riaz, was killed by bullets fired by his own gang members, while the others managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing suspects, while further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, officials said.