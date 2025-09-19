Dacoit killed in encounter with CCD

- Advertisement -

HASSAN ABDAL, Sep 19 (APP):A robber on Friday was killed during encounter with Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chach area.

The CCD spokesman said a three members dacoit gang opened firing on a CCD team, adding in retaliation the outlaws escape from the scene by leaving a motorcycle.

He said the CCD team chased the fleeing dacoit and arrested an outlaw in injured condition.

The injured dacoit succumbed to his injuries while shifting to a nearby hospital, he said adding the body had been identified as Abu Bakar.

The people had appreciated the CCD’s performance to maintain law and order in the areas, the spokesman said.