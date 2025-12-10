Dacoit arrested after police encounter

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The police arrested a notorious dacoit after an encounter in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that the team conducted raid in Chak No.431-GB for arrest of the criminals late night but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

The police also returned fire in the self-defense and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured accused who was identified as Tariq alias Baggo who was wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and many bullets from his possession,while further investigation was under way for arrest of the escapees, he added.