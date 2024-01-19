Czech Republic envoy calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest including expanding bilateral relations in the fields of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Wife of the Czech Ambassador and the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Kamal Manu were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Governor welcomed the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Lahore and expressed his best wishes for assuming the new responsibilities.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic. He said that strengthening the ties between the people of the two countries will promote bilateral relations. He said that ‘Students Exchange Program’ should be started between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

The Governor Punjab said there are vast opportunities for investors from the Czech Republic to invest in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in the industrial sector. He said that high quality footballs are produced in the city of Sialkot, Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has the honor of producing football for the FIFA World Cup. He further said that Pakistani surgical instruments are known all over the world for their quality.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel said that the number of Pakistani students in the technical universities of the Czech Republic is increasing. He said that relations with Pakistan in the fields of education and trade will be further promoted.