Cylinder explosion in Karachi injured 3

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Three women sustained serious burn injuries after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house located in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a house located in Orangi Town area of Karachi where three women sustained injuries due to the explosion of the cylinder when they were cooking food, a private news channel

reported.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.