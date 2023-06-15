Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” lies at a distance of 220km South of Karachi

KARACHI, Jun 15 (APP):The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” over northeast Arabian Sea has moved further northeastward during the last six hours and now lies at a distance of about 220 kilometers south of Karachi, 210 km south of Thatta and 130km south of Keti Bandar.

The “Biparjoy” is likely to continue moving northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast by Thursday evening as a VSCS with packing winds of 100-120 Km per hour gusting 140 km per hour. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

Widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 100-120Km per hour gusting 140km per hour are likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts on Thursday till June 17, under the influence of VSCS.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls & accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts on Thursday and Friday.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella & Khuzdar districts of Balochistan on Thursday and Friday. Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of three to four meters (10-13 feet) is expected at the land falling point Keti Bandar and around which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along the Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meters) and rough/ very rough (2 meters) along the Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings).

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17. All authorities concerned are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.