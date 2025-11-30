Cyber security team shuts down website for stealing citizens’ data

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) cyber security team has shut down a fake website involved in defrauding citizens.

According to a NADRA sources, the cyber security team shut down a fake website called idtracking.online, which was misusing the authority’s name to obtain personal information of citizens.

The sources said that NADRA has shut down more than 100 websites in the last one year as part of its campaign against fake websites that were misusing the authority’s name.

He said that messages are issued from time to time through NADRA’s social media for the information of citizens and the message is constantly present on the authority’s official Twitter account that citizens should not provide their personal information on any such website.

They said that NADRA has only one official website www.nadra.gov.pk, citizens should use only NADRA’s Pak ID mobile app for online registration services, more than 12 million citizens have downloaded this app and more than 10,000 citizens benefit from it every day.

NADRA appealed to citizens not to provide their personal information on any other website or mobile app.