Cyber security, RRF deployment to be ensured in Muharram

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 22 (APP): For the first time in Punjab, cyber security would be ensured and rapid response force (RRF) would be deployed during Muharram, while mobile phones would be monitored.

According to Punjab government official sources, the final approval would be given in a special meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on June 25.

Further more, the Punjab government had also decided to appoint spokespersons in each district during Muharram by developing a mechanism to eliminate fake news on social media.

A recent meeting was briefed that 110,000 security personnel would be deployed across Punjab during Muharram, while Ranger personnel would also help in the security of 38,217 Muharram gatherings.