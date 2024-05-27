Customs seizes smuggled cashews, betel nuts worth Rs. 24 million

KARACHI, May 27 (APP):Pakistan Customs on Monday announced the seizure of a substantial quantity of smuggled cashews and betel nuts in separate operations.

A spokesman for Customs reported that the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate, acting on intelligence information, conducted a raid at a warehouse in Qasba Colony on Manghopir Road. During this raid, they recovered 4500 kg of smuggled Indian roasted cashew nuts. The estimated value of the confiscated dry fruits is Rs. 20 million.

In another operation, the ASO of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate raided a warehouse in Babar Market, located in the Landhi area, and recovered 3200 kg of smuggled betel nuts. The estimated value of these betel nuts is Rs. 4 million.

Cases have been registered for both incidents, and further investigations are ongoing.