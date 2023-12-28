Curb on one-wheeling urges

SUKKUR, Dec 28 (APP):The residents of Sukkur urged the traffic police authorities to curb one-wheeling on the eve of New Year.
Most youngsters, especially on Independence Day, Eid and New Year, do one-wheeling on their bikes on different roads in the city.
The residents of Sukkur also appealed to the parents to strictly advise their children to avoid this dangerous stunt.
The dangerous trend of one-wheeling continued unchecked on various roads as motorcyclists, mostly teenagers, were seen riding their motorcycles at full speed on a single wheel.
The young motorcyclists most of them without helmets, are found on Station Road, Barrage Road, Workshop Road, Bander Road, Minara Road, etc. The youngsters, who resort to one-wheeling, often carry out dangerous stunts like lying flat, standing on motorbikes and driving with backs towards handles

