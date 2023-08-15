Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Karoonjhar Mountain

HYDERABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The Sindh High Court has given a week to Sindh Culture and Tourism Department to submit a reply to a petition concerning the auctioning of Karoonjhar Mountain.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday warned the concerned secretary that he would be summoned in person if his department failed to submit a reply by the next date of hearing fixed for August 22.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the Sindh Government had withdrawn the advertisement for auctioning that mountain in Tharparkar district, and the matter of declaring the site as heritage remained undecided.

The petitioner advocate Shankar Lal Meghwar prayed the court to order the provincial government to declare the mountain, which was considered sacred and historic besides being a source of livelihood for the local population, as heritage.

He cited the laws including the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, of 1904, and the Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act, of 1994, under which the government was supposed to declare that site as heritage.