Cultural identity to be showcased through ‘Mera Sohna Faisalabad’ festival

FAISALABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar announced the commencement of preparations for a vibrant series of events under the theme “Mera Sohna Faisalabad”, aimed at promoting the city’s heritage and reconnecting citizens with its cultural spirit.

Chairing a meeting of the program’s steering committee, he reviewed the detailed plans for the mega cultural festival scheduled for next month. The festival will feature a wide range of activities, including citywide competitions in painting, digital photography, and handicrafts. In addition, there will be fine arts exhibitions, short dramas, musical performances, and literary programs. A special Qawwali night is also planned to offer a diverse artistic experience.

The festival will also include an exhibition of books on the history of Faisalabad, traditional storytelling sessions, children’s carnivals, major sports events, flower shows, heritage promotion activities, a food festival, and neighborhood-decorating competitions. Together, these events will form a comprehensive cultural showcase reflecting the identity of the city.

Commissioner Anwar emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum public participation and stressed that community engagement is key to reconnecting citizens with their cultural roots.

Subcommittees presented updates on their respective event arrangements, with participation from additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, the director of public relations, the director of the Faisalabad Arts Council, divisional sports officers, representatives from the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), Government College University Faisalabad, local colleges, and various government departments. The collaborative effort aims to create an inclusive, citywide celebration of Faisalabad’s rich cultural heritage.