Cultural heritage promotion crucial to showcase country’s true image: Irfan Dogar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar Wednesday said that the country’s real image could only be highlighted through the promotion of its cultural heritage.

He, in a news statement, said all federal cultural departments were directed to focus on promotion of cultural heritage in the country.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Wartha) would soon organize annual cultural events, he added.

Dogar said local artists and artisans from across the country would be invited to showcase their beautiful and diverse culture at one place.

He said that cultural exchange programs would be reviewed and more cultural exchanges with different countries would be arranged.

Sardar Irfan Dogar said Pakistan was custodian of diverse cultural heritage due to which people from all over the world were interested in visiting Pakistan to see the cultural heritage sites.