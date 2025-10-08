CTP Rawalpindi imparting traffic awareness to students under ongoing campaign

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 08 (APP):The Education Wing of the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has been imparting traffic awareness to school students under its ongoing campaign aimed at promoting road safety and adherence to traffic rules.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Education Wing has been visiting various educational institutions to educate students about essential traffic laws, including the use of zebra crossings, understanding signboards, and observing other safety measures.

During the sessions, practical demonstrations were also conducted through the “Ready Road Map” to help students understand the implementation of traffic regulations in real-life situations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said that children were the future of the nation, and along with academic education, traffic education was equally important for them. “Through traffic education, every child will learn how to act responsibly on the road,” he added.

He said that by understanding traffic rules, children could protect not only themselves but also others from accidents.

“Following traffic laws with a sense of responsibility is the hallmark of a civilised nation,” CTO Farhan Aslam remarked.