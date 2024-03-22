CTP finalize arrangements for March 23, Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP): City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements for Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

According to a CTP spokesman, over 133 officers and wardens would be on duty for implementation of the traffic plan. Traffic duty would start at 6:00 a.m.and there would be ban on entry of heavy traffic on Pakistan Day while other traffic would be diverted to other routes.

Traffic coming from Muzaffarabad via Murree would be stopped at Lower Topa while traffic coming from Abbottabad would be stopped at Barrian. Similarly traffic from Murree would be stopped at Satra Meel, he informed.

National Highway and Motorway Police would stop heavy traffic coming from Peshawar at Attock Bridge, Haro Bridge, Margalla, Taxila, and Chungi Number 26.

Similarly, traffic coming from Lahore other traffic coming from G.T Road would be stopped at Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandra toll plaza and Rawat, he said.

He further informed that 21 inspectors and 101 traffic wardens under the supervision of Superintendent of Police/STO and 10 DSPs would make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads.