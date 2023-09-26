CTP devise traffic plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, Sep 26 (APP): City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a comprehensive traffic plan to maintain traffic flow on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated on Friday.

More than 455 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will be on special duty to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

According to a CTP spokesman, two main processions will be taken out and the first procession will start from Jamia Masjid Hanafia Jamia Masjid Road at 10:00 am which will pass through different routes of the city including Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, passing through Dungi Khoi and will return back to starting point.

The routes of the procession will be closed to traffic by putting up a diversion.

Traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from Jang Building U-turn towards Kachhari Chowk. Whereas, Traffic from Liaquat Bagh to Fawara Chowk will be diverted from DAV College towards Gawalmandi.

The second procession will be taken out at 9:30 AM from Chongi No. 22 which will start from Tench Road Dhok Syedan Chowk, Kalma Chowk, No. 22 Chowk, Adara Road, State Life Building Turn, MH Chowk, Mahfooz Chowk, Mansehra Adda, Cantt, Nishtar Street, Adamji Road, Mithukhan Hata, Railway Road Military Account, Kamran Market to GTS Chowk (Old Varan Adda) and after passing through will be culminated.

During the procession, traffic coming from Kalma Chowk to Chungi 22 Chowk will be diverted to Harley Street. Traffic going to Khattak Chowk CMH and Tench will be diverted towards Harley Street, while when the procession reaches Mall Road, traffic coming from Peshawar Road will be diverted towards Qasim Market.

Traffic coming from Katchery Chowk towards TM Chowk will be diverted towards Murree Road.

He said that Murree Road from Marrir Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Hospital would remain closed during the main procession while the traffic coming from Islamabad to be sent to Rawal Road and Islamabad bound traffic from Saddar, Rawalpindi would be diverted towards Katchery Chowk from Marrir.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the entry of heavy traffic would be prohibited during the Milad procession.

He directed the officers concerned to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigilant eye on suspects.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.