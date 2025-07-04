CTP chalk out traffic plan for Ashura

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 04 (APP):City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out a special traffic plan for Ashura processions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the CTP spokesperson, over 930 traffic officials, including 01 Senior Traffic Officer, 10 DSPs, 72 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 850 Wardens and Assistants, will be on duty across the city.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain traffic on alternative routes during Muharram processions.

On the 10th of Muharram, Iqbal Road from Committee Chowk will be completely closed to all kind of traffic.

A diversion will be set up at DAV College Chowk, and traffic will not be allowed towards College Road.

The procession will pass through Naya Mohalla then traffic will be banned from DAV College Chowk to Fawara Chowk.

Public transport will be turned back from DAV College Chowk.

Traffic will be diverted from Gawalmandi to Dhoke Kumhar then Bhoosa Godam.

Vehicles will be diverted from Mashriq Hotel on City Saddar Road towards Cinema Chowk, then Ganjmandi Road, and finally to Pirwadhai. No entry from Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar.

All vehicles will pass through Transit Camp Saddar. Traffic near from city police station will be diverted to Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Hassu, and Pirwadhai.

A diversion will be placed at Shah Allah Ditta Road, traffic will be diverted to Dhoke Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai, and Asghar Mall.

Traffic from Bakery Chowk will be diverted to Bani Chowk and Link Road, then towards Saidpur Road and Circular Road.

Traffic entering from Murree Road to Liaquat Bagh will not be allowed to enter Dangi Khoi and Jamia Masjid road, with diversions at Hamilton Chowk and Banswala Chowk.

Routes around Imambargah Baltistan, Imambargah Yadgar Hussain (Satellite Town), New Town Police Station, Punjab College of Commerce, Hayat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, Bani Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Roshan Bakery, Kali Tanki Chowk, Asghar Mall College, and Bani Market will also have alternate traffic arrangements.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said foolproof security and traffic flow have been ensured during Muharram processions.

She urged traffic officials to stay alert and work in coordination to implement the plan effectively.

CTO also appealed the general public to cooperate and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.