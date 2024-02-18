CTP advises caution for Murree snow visitors to enjoy snowfall

RAWALPINDI, Feb 18 (APP):The City Traffic Police (CTP) in Rawalpindi has issued a traffic advisory for tourists coming to Murree to enjoy snowfall.

According to the CTP news release issued here, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan appealed to all road users to exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions for their own safety.

“Drivers are advised to keep their speed as low as possible and maintain a safe distance. Do not overtake other vehicles unless absolutely necessary.”

He also exhorted the masses to check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off on their journey.

“Plan your journey accordingly, and if conditions worsen, consider unnecessary travel delays. Follow traffic signals, road signs, and lines strictly. These become even more important in the short term, helping to maintain order on the roads,” he said.

The City Traffic Police in Rawalpindi emphasized the importance of responsible driving during severe weather conditions.

“By following these guidelines, drivers can contribute to creating a safer road environment for themselves and others. For any emergency assistance or to report traffic-related issues, please contact the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Helpline (051-9269200). Be safe and drive responsibly,” he concluded.