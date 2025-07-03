CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic plan during visit to Sain Boota Imambargah

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, visited the Sain Boota Imambargah to review traffic arrangements ahead of Muharram processions.

An official told APP Thursday that the CTO Zeeshan accompanied by officers of the district administration, also inspected the designated procession routes to ensure effective traffic flow and public safety.

CTO Zeeshan directed that all illegal parking in the vicinity of the procession routes be removed immediately and instructed that parking zones should be allocated at a distance of 100 meters from all entry and exit points.

He said strict action would be taken against vehicles found parked illegally near the procession areas.

CTO Zeeshan appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in the officially designated areas to avoid disruption and assist in maintaining order.

He said concrete barriers and barbed wire fencing must be installed along the procession routes to enhance security and prevent any untoward incidents.

CTO Zeeshan said that, under the special instructions of IGP Islamabad, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and public facilitation during Muharram.