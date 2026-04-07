CTO Virk warns transporters against overcharging, orders strict action

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad with representatives of the Transport Association to address overcharging and improve public transport services.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that the meeting was attended by SP Traffic Majid Iqbal, SP Saddar Zone Kazim Naqvi, SP CTD Khalid Mehmood Awan, other traffic police officers, and members of the Transport Association.

He said the meeting focused on identifying transporters involved in charging excessive fares and ensuring strict legal action against them in accordance with the law.

The CTO Virk issued clear directions that no one would be allowed to overcharge passengers under any circumstances, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed representatives of the Transport Association to promptly inform police about passenger movement and any unusual situation to ensure public convenience and security.

Virk emphasized that providing quality and dignified travel facilities to citizens remained a top priority of Islamabad Police.

He said no negligence or violation of law would be tolerated in this regard.

The participants of the meeting expressed their commitment to work jointly for improving travel facilities and making the transport system more efficient and organized in the federal capital.