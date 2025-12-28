CTO Rawalpindi Mobilises Mobile Licensing vans to deliver License services at doorstep

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 28 (APP): With the aim of providing driving licence services at the doorstep of the public, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam has mobilised mobile licensing vans across the district and issued a weekly schedule to facilitate citizens, particularly those belonging to remote and far-flung areas.

According to CTP spokesperson, the mobile licensing initiative is being implemented to ensure easy access to driving licence facilities without the need to visit central offices. The mobile vans will operate at different locations on specified days to extend maximum convenience to the public.

In-charge Driving Licence Branch Inspector Imtiaz Khan said that on Monday, mobile vans will be stationed at Dhoke Syedan and Raja Bazaar Fawara Chowk; on Tuesday at Chungi No. 8, Khanna Road and Masrial Village Union Council Raika Mera; on Wednesday at Sardar Market, Kallar Syedan; on Thursday at Basali Village and Dhoke Gagan Jorian on Chakri Road; on Friday at Masrial Chowk and Jhawara Pickett; and on Saturday at Khawaja Corporation and Khasala Village on Adiala Road.

He added that on Sunday, special rickshaw driving tests will be conducted at the Old Waraind Depot, Saddar.

The mobile licensing vans will remain operational from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at all designated points.

CTO Farhan Aslam said that the initiative aims to save citizens time and effort by providing licence-related services at their doorstep. He urged the public to take full advantage of the facility and obtain their driving licences from the nearest mobile licensing van, licensing centre or service centre.

Rawalpindi Traffic Police reaffirmed its commitment to delivering efficient, accessible and citizen-friendly services for the people of the district.