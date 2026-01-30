CTO expands driving test facilities to ease congestion in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 30 (APP):Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam has expanded driving test facilities at the Traffic Headquarters to facilitate citizens and reduce congestion, a traffic police spokesman said on Friday.

He said the number of driving test tracks at the Traffic Headquarters had been increased from one to two in view of growing public demand. Additional vehicles had also been added to save time and provide greater convenience to applicants.

The spokesman said citizens could now take driving tests in both automatic and manual vehicles.

He urged citizens to avail themselves of the improved facilities and obtain their driving licences without delay.

He said the facility of issuing learner and permanent driving licences to motorcyclists on the same day was also continuing.

The spokesman said all licensing processes were being video recorded to ensure merit and transparency, adding that an automated video system had been introduced to further strengthen transparency in the licensing system.

He said more initiatives were being taken to introduce innovation and improve service delivery at the licensing branch.